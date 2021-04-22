Tennis teams headed for Regionals

Alpine's boys and girls high school tennis teams are both champions after the District 4-3AAA tennis tournament on April 14 at Fort Stockton.
First place individual awards were in order for the mixed doubles team of Derek Schwierjohn and Itzel Franco. Second place awards went to girls singles Sara Romero, Boys singles Esteban Ramos, and the girls doubles team of Kylie Garcia and Lily Terrazas.
Adayna Garcia, Jared Cobos, Ertugrul Basibuyuk, Omar Villa, and Brenda Romero received third place awards.
According to Coach Rick Garcia, the Alpine tennis team has six athletes headed to Regionals in Abilene on April 26-27, including Esteban Ramos, Sarah Romero, Lily Terrezas, Kylie Garcia, Derek Schwierjohn, and Itzel Franco.
Said Garcia, "Regionals are going to be challenging, but our kids are going to be ready. One day at a time, one stroke at a time. They are excited and ready to represent Alpine High School."
