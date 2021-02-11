The Lady Bucks traveled to Kermit for their last scheduled regular season game on Feb. 2. Kermit has some talented shooters who can score points in a hurry.
From the start the ladies made this a tough outing for the Yellowjackets. In the first quarter Nora Carrasco kicked things off with her high energy and several scores. By the end of the first quarter, the Lady Bucks led 16-7.
This continued in the second quarter as Amory Aranda also got involved offensively. The ladies’ defense was again superb as most of the first half was played on Alpine's side of the court. Chloe Cordova, Dominique Mucharraz, and Novah Carrasco contributed scores to extend the lead to 36-22 after one half of play.
In the second half the ladies didn’t take their foot off the gas. They got consistent, high-percentage shots in the paint, and didn’t let their guard down on defense as they smothered the opponent with a tough full-court press and high energy.
The final score was 56-47 after Kermit knocked down several shots to make this one seeming closer than it was. This was a great defensive effort from the Lady bucks, and a great way to end the regular season.
District play is next for the Lady Bucks on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at fort Stockton High School against Lamesa.
