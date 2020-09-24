The Alpine High School Runnin’ Bucks traveled to Presidio on Sept. 17, and had another successful outing. On the varsity girls side, four Lady Bucks placed in the top 20 runners.
In an extraordinary effort, Kylie Penders showed that Fightin’ Buck no-quit attitude. Penders lost a shoe in the mud in the first 150 meters, and ran the entire course with one shoe on a very tough desert course.
Freshmen Tannin Ritchie and Sydnee Jimenez once again were top runners for the team, and Junior Elizabeth Uranga ran competitively as she continues to recover from injury.
The girls also placed third as a team in the Presidio meet. Kylie Penders finished in 14th place, Tannin Ritchie finished 17th, Elizabeth Uranga came in the 18th spot, and Sydnee Jimenez crossed the finish line in 19th place.
In the boys race, once again D’Angelo Gonzales, Griffin Carlin, and Marcos Martinez ran great races, and each finished in the top 20 runners. Gonzales finished third, Carlin finished seventh, and Martinez came across the finish line in 20th place.
As of press time, all Alpine High School sports are postponed until Oct. 6.
