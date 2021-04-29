Last week the Alpine golf team competed in the regional tournament held at Shady Oaks Golf Course in Baird. The boys played on April 19-20, while the girls played April 21-22.
The boys finished in 13th place. According to Coach Eddie Barraza, the positives were that the team would only be losing one senior, Chris Newsome, and the team collectively shot its lowest total of the year on a tough golf course.
Said Barrazza, "This year was more of a learning experience at the regional tournament, and next year we should be able to make a run if everyone continues playing."
Regionals were a cold two days of golf for the boys, but they did well. On the first day, three boys shot in the 90s, but the colder second day proved very difficult. Jayden Canaba was the only player to improve his score on the second day.
Best rounds included Jace Canaba with a 96, Britton Belcher with a 95, Newsome with a 93, and Aiden Morrissey with a 99, all occurring in the first round.
For the girls, they played in colder conditions, but shot consistent team scores. Despite the weather, the girls shot some of their lowest scores of the year, and will be looking at a better year next season. Frida Gallegos will graduate, but a new leader should emerge next year.
"Both boys and girls have gained experience at the regional level, and have seen what it will take to get to state,” said Barraza. “I believe we can get there again soon. I would like to thank the businesses and people who continue to support our golf program."
