On Dec. 15 the Alpine Fightin' Bucks faced the Greenwood Rangers. In the first quarter the Bucks did what they could to keep the game within grasp, as Isaiah Nunez and Aiden Morrissey came to play, Cody Barragon came out early with a nice three pointer.
In the second quarter the Bucks hit more threes, but Greenwood began to show their talent on the defensive side of the ball. Forced and unforced turnovers were a problem for Alpine throughout the game.
Beginning the third quarter, Greenwood's lead was only seven, but that extended to 15 after several threes were made. The Fightin' Bucks couldn't get any rhythm on offense, partially due to the stifling defense of Greenwood.
In the fourth, it was more of the same continued. Greenwood would not allow a comeback, as every time the Bucks gained momentum, it was slashed with another Rangers score.
Morrissey and Barragon did their part with three point plays to keep Alpine in it, but the Bucks lost this one, 62-50.
