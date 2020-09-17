Bucks fall to Wildcats

The Alpine High School Fightin’ Bucks took a trip north on Sept. 11 to face the state-ranked Wink Wildcats, dropping the game 38-20.
The Bucks entered the game with a record of 1-1, coming off of a great second half comeback against the Fort Stockton Panthers last week. The Bucks also entered the game Friday with six key players who would not play due to injuries and other issues.
The Wildcats showed they were a good team, and struck first with a nice opening drive capped by a two-yard run by the Wink quarterback. Alpine would take the ensuing kickoff, and go on a productive scoring drive of their own. Senior running back Allen Vargas took the ball from quarterback Jayden Canaba, and scored a touchdown on a one-yard run. Dom Fierro kicked the extra point to tie the game at 7-7.
The Wildcats then scored three unanswered touchdowns.
“We came out early, and after that first touchdown, we were never able to consistently answer the bell. Wink has a really good team and played well. We have to move on, and concentrate on Sonora this week,” said Head Coach John Fellows.
The Bucks did score again before the half as Canaba connected with senior wide receiver Brady Crump on an eight-yard touchdown pass. This score gave the Bucks a little momentum, but still trailing Wink 25-13 going into the locker room.
In the second half, the Bucks were able to slow the Wildcats down a bit, and score another touchdown, as Canaba crossed the goal line on a two-yard run.
The Sonora Broncos will come to town on Friday, Sept. 18, in another game to be played at Jackson Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
