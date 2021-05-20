Dunagan receives prestigious award

Alpine resident Dan Dunagan was honored with the Huddle Coach of the Year Award for Fellowship of Christian Athletes at the El Paso FCA Victory Sports Banquet on April 29.
The award is given to only one coach a year in the greater El Paso area who has exceeded FCA’s mission to engage, equip, and empower every student and coach with whom they have contact. Dunagan has lived this out both on and off the field.
Dunagan has been a FCA huddle coach at Sul Ross State University since 2008. He has coached on the football field and served as a mentor off the field, leading many athletes to an eternal relationship with Jesus Christ. A 1974 graduate of Sul Ross, he is also an ordained minister and a counselor, and has officiated several weddings for some of his athletes. Dunagan has also taken his athletes to conduct FCA sports camps in Alaska.
