Yellowjackets fall to Fightin’ Bucks

On Jan. 19 the Fightin’ Buck varsity basketball team matched up with the Kermit Yellowjackets at the Sul Ross State University Gallego Center in Alpine.
There was an unusual start to this game as neither team scored in the first three minutes. That changed when Aiden Morrissey hit a three to get the ball rolling in the first quarter. While Tray Ervin knocked down a couple of free throws in the quarter, the team overall struggled to shoot much better than 50% from the free throw line.
The Bucks were down going into the second quarter, but they quickly extinguished any scoring issues. Brady Crump is emerging as a star on this team as he continues to play well all over the court on both offense and defense. In this quarter alone, Crump sank a couple of threes, while getting to the free throw line as well. Morrissey also had a good quarter. At half the boys led, 24-23.
More of the same came in the third quarter as Morrissey and Crump took over the game in a sense, with spectacular offense and precise shooting. Mason Cavness also contributed well offensively in this quarter.
Beginning the fourth quarter the boys only held a three point lead, but with scores from both Jake Crump and Esteban Macias, they eventually add to that lead. Also, the Bucks got to the free throw line at least half a dozen times as Kermit seemed content to let this game play out slowly.
The Fightin’ Bucks ultimately notched the victory at 50-40.
