Tough start for Lady Bucks

Fall sports have begun, and basketball is now officially underway. Coach Rick Garcia and the Lady Bucks took on the Lady Panthers of Fort Stockton on Nov. 6. Boys basketball begins Monday, Nov. 23 at home against Monahans.
The first half was relatively close at 24-18. That said, volleyball season had just ended six days prior, so in reality the girls had not had much time to practice, and were knocking off the rust.
In the third period, the Lady Bucks came out energized, and ready for a comeback. Specifically, Nora Carrasco was spectacular at times, doing it all on offense and defense. But as a team, the girls were a bit off their game, and few clean looks at high percentage shots were ever available.
In part, their struggles could have been due to the opponent’s defense. The Lady Panthers were dominant in the paint, and as the fourth quarter played out, the Lady Panthers pulled away.
Carrasco was the high scorer for the Lady Bucks with 17 points, and she also got it going in the fourth with impressive play on both sides of the ball.
While the ladies lost this one 48-33, they have a lot of talent to be excited about. A team game such as basketball takes a lot of practice, so the girls certainly have a bright future this season.
Said Garcia, "Both teams played well for being the first game of the season. We expect great things from this year's teams."
(0) comments
