Bucks shine in Lubbock

The Alpine High School varsity track team traveled to Lubbock on April 1 to compete at the Lions 2 Relays. This was the team’s final competition before the District 4-3 championship, which will be held on Friday, April 9.
Alpine track competed predominantly against 4A division schools, with only runners traveling for the meet. Both boys and girls teams finished in third place, an accomplishment without any field events. According to Coach Cory Cason, "It was great for our athletes to compete against kids we normally don't see during the season.”
For the boys, gold and silver medalists included Griffin Carlin taking first place in the 200 meter; Ryelan McBride, second place in the 400 meter; Isaiah Nunez first place and McBride second in the 800 meter; and Jayden Canaba second place in 110-meter hurdles. The boys relay teams placed first in the 4x400 meter and second in the 4x200 meter.
For the girls, top medalists included Angelique Fox finishing second in the 100 meter; Vanessa Rice taking first place in the 200 meter; and Kylie Penders first place in the 100-meter hurdles and second in 300-meter hurdles.
The girls relay teams also did well, placing first in 4x100 meter and second in the 4x200 meter.
Notable third place finishes included Jordan Rodriguez in the 100 meter; Allen Vargas in the 400 meter; Jayden Canaba in 300-meter hurdles; Alicia Quiroz in the 100 meter; and Lauren Penders in 100-meter hurdles.
The Lady Bucks also took third place in the 4x400 meter relay.
