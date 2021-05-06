Lady Bucks fall in final District game

The Lady Buck softball team faced the Lady Jackets in Kermit April 16, and defeated them 8-5. In the first inning, Zay Alaniz got the offense started as she tripled on a 1-0 count, driving in two runs.
The Lady Bucks racked up nine hits for the night. Paula Vargas and Alexis Rodriguez each had multiple hits, and Vargas went three for three at the plate to lead them.
Hannah Juett pitched all seven innings, allowing six hits and five runs, while striking out nine.
April 23 was the Lady Bucks last District game at Presidio, and they fell 16-6. Despite the loss, they collected nine hits for the night, scoring one run in the third inning and two in the fourth. They were able to put up three runs in the sixth inning on an RBI home run by Nayeli Huerta-Acosta.
Hannah Juett was again pitching, and surrendered 16 runs on 15 hits over five and a third innings. Juett struck out three for the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.