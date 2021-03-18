On March 2 the Lady Buck softball team headed to Andrews to face a tough Lady Mustangs team. Alpine lost the matchup, 12-2.
Then on March 4-5 the ladies traveled to a very windy Seminole for six games at their softball tournament. They won three and lost three, defeating Denver City, Lubbock Christian High School, and Plainview.
The Lady Bucks faced a solid Pecos team at home on March 9. Although down 10-5 in the sixth inning, Coach Monica Salmon said they came up with big sticks and won, 11-10.
According to Salmon, because they have played so many tournament games, 13 to be exact, they have found themselves struggling to stay focused in the fourth and fifth innings of the two regular games they've played. As they now travel to Tornillo for a game on Friday, this is something the girls need to overcome.
Said Salmon, "There is no doubt in my mind these girls will be physically and mentally prepared for the road ahead."
