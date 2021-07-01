Cowboy of the Week James Prockish

Third baseman James Prockish believes the season is going well so far. While the team was off to a slow start, Prockish said that's normal when the players don’t yet know each other.
"We came from all different parts of the country, and everyone is trying to find their roles on the team, but so far I'm satisfied with the season," he said.
Prockish has been feeling good both on defense and at the plate. His biggest challenge has been resetting mentally after bad at bats or errors.
As has been said time and again, Prockish talked about the hurdles after COVID, and getting back into the extensive traveling associated with the Pecos League.
"In 2019 I played in the Pacific Division, and the travel on that side is nothing like the travel in the Mountain Division,” said Prockish. “I was fortunate enough to play during the COVID season."
In 2020 Prockish played in the Pecos League in Houston, then went to Indiana and played in the Liberation League for the Indiana Windstorm. He believes he kept his game sharp even during tough times. According to Prockish, one of the toughest parts of 2020 was the closed gyms.
His physical and mental preparation goes hand in hand.
"I feel that when I get my body ready to play, it plays a huge part in being mentally ready to play. One mental thing I do is find five minutes to myself, and meditate and picture myself in game situations. I also work on breathing exercises,"Prockish said.
Three teammates came to mind when Prockish was asked which of his teammates might be underrated - Sam Dreistadt, Calvin Graves, and Trey Silmon.
"I often find myself talking to Cal and Trey about the game because they have a very high baseball IQ,” he said. “They all bring that positive attitude everyday, and are always picking us up and taking care of the small stuff that no one sees, all with no complaints.”
Prockish said good team chemistry and getting hot at the right time would contribute to another championship for Alpine. He thinks this Cowboy team chemistry is getting better and better everyday.
