After a week of winning the Cowboys are now in second place in the Mountain South Division at 10-8. Just last week the team found itself in a hole near the bottom of the standings, but after a four game win streak against the Roswell Invaders, they are inching closer to where they are expected to be.
On June 16-19, the Cowboys went bananas on offense, outscoring the Invaders 55-28 in their four-game series. Chandler Hughes and James Prockish ended the night with three hits each. Winning pitcher Alejandro Amezquita got the win, while Marco Becerril took the save after coming in for an inning. Pitchers Jared Strait and Jake Woods threw well for most of the game, striking out 10 between them.
The Cowboys won the second game of the series decisively, 19-5. Chris O'neal and Andrew Fregia brought home three RBI each. Winning pitcher Josh Vincent went five innings, and struck out 11 for the night.
In game three Friday night at Kokernot, the Cowboys again ate their Wheaties and won big, 17-7. The team recorded an impressive 20 hits for the night, with 12 of those hits coming from four players - Calvin Graves, James Prockish, Andrew Fregia, and Dylan Nolan. Each recorded three hits for the night. Chris O'Neal added three RBI, and Jake Thomas got the win on the mound, allowing seven hits.
Game four was closer, but the Cowboys still came out on top, 12-10. Joel Barraza had the hot bat for the night, with three hits and three RBI. Rookie pitcher Jose Hernandez threw five innings with three strikeouts, and pitcher Jake Woods got the win.
In a short two game series against the Tucson Saguaros June 20-21, the Cowboys struggled. So far the team has only won three games out of 12 against the Saguaros and they dropped two in a row Sunday and Monday at Kokernot.
Game one's loss ended 10-6 Saguaros, as the Cowboys struggled to get much going offensively. The second game was no different, as the team recorded just three hits for the night.
