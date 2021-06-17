Cowboy of the Week Jake Woods

Jake Woods has pitched in five games early on in this Cowboy season, and like many professional athletes trying to shake off the 2020 residue, he talked about his game being off to a slow start. According to Jake, after a tough start he is trying to put "okay" appearances behind him, and play ball like he knows how to play.
Staying sharp after a year plus of COVID was difficult according to Woods.
"I worked at a barbershop full time, and would work out before or after work. I had to get the work in regardless,” he said. “I feel like everyone is off to a rusty start, but people will heat up, and stop making bad mental errors."
Woods said this team has a lot of young players who are still figuring out the jump up from playing college ball. Woods thought this might be the youngest team Alpine has ever had, but he also emphasized the amount of talent on the team.
"I'm very excited to see us grow and get more confident each day," he said.
Woods also talked about how the velocity of starting pitches has been down, and as a result, there has been a crazy amount of hitting and scoring to begin the season.
Said Woods, "This is the Pecos league after all, and it is a hitter's league."
Woods loves playing in the West Texas heat, and being a returner, he is used to it. He calls West Texas its own world where the people are very nice.
"Fans are great, and the baseball is better. I think fans are surprised by the start, but the team just needs a little time,” he said. “Once we put together a few small things, we know we will repeat, and bring another championship ring to Alpine."
