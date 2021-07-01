Alpine 7on7 athletes looking strong for fall football

Alpine’s 7on7 team again qualified for the Texas State 7on7 tournament for the eighth time in 16 years.
Although the team is not directly associated with Alpine High School, its freshmen through seniors make up the 7on7, and manager and coach Phil Fierro said the activity promotes camaraderie and physical fitness over the summer.
Former Alpine High School football coach Kirk Martin started the team in 2005, and Fierro became involved in 2007. Other coaches for the 2021 team included Aaron Fellows, Calvin Pearce, Jacob Dominguez, and Blake Billings.
“Our team this year has come a long way. From the start we could see they were ready to get straight into football and play,” said Billings. “They’ve supported each other and made each other better every day at practice. I’m super proud of these guys, and how they stepped up to lead and play together. Watch out for them this year in football. They’re not someone to underestimate.”
The Division III 7on7 team has many community supporters, including Rick Kelly and his crew at Alpine Auto Rental, WTG, and Ryan Kinkade at Big Bend Concrete. And American Legion Post 79 recently hosted a hamburger basket dinner to help fund the team’s trip to the State finals in College Station June 24-25.
“We went one and three, and one and two in pool play,” said Fierro. “Then on Friday we played against Franklin, a very strong team picked No. 1 in the state for the fall. They are full of great athletes. They beat us 14-0.”
The Texas State 7on7 Organization is a private group not associated with either the UIL or the Texas Highs School Coaches Association, and promotes football through 7on7 competitions. The state organization selects game sites, and organizes and administers all state qualifying tournaments.
