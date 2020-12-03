Fightin' Bucks take down Eagles

Coach Hugh Morrissey and the Bucks traveled to Van Horn Dec. 1 to begin the basketball season after early worries of the game being canceled.
The Bucks came out playing hard and fast, but Van Horn took a 20-11 early lead by driving to the bucket aggressively, and shooting the long ball well. Isaiah Nunez for the Bucks had a great first quarter scoring and playing superb defense. Aiden Morrissey also began to warm up by taking it to the bucket himself, and drawing free throws.
Early in the second quarter, the team hit key buckets to get them back in the game, and despite Van Horn's strong ball movement, the Bucks wouldn't back down. Isaiah Nunez and Morrissey took over with speed, defense, and hustle. At the end of the half, the Fightin’ Bucks took the lead after free throws from Morrissey.
The third quarter began strong, but Van Horn continued to get high percentage shots, mostly by driving to the basket. That said, the Bucks defense was very good overall with Nunez and Morrissey overwhelming the opponent. Cody Barragan also added in some nice offense in the third. Despite good play, the Bucks were down five going into the fourth quarter, 44-39.
Morrissey would begin the fourth with an impressive steal and immediate score, and didn’t let up from there, taking over the 4th quarter with speed and hustle. He got to the free throw line several times in the quarter.
With less than a minute left, Van Horn hit a three-pointer, making it a one-point game. The Eagles had chance to tie it up, but missed free throws doomed them.
Alpine took the game 53-49, with a great first win for the Bucks.
