Veterans lead Cowboys

Of the 26 names listed on the 2021 Cowboy roster, many of them are rookies in the Pecos League. Six of those names, to be exact, are veterans in the league and will without a doubt be shouldering the leadership for this team this season. Here are three of those six veterans who were a part of the 2019 championship team. Many will already be familiar with these names.
Outfielder Calvin Graves was drafted by the Cubs in 2014, and in 2019 played on the Cowboys championship team. In that season he played 38 games for the Cowboys, and most of his hitting success came early in the season. His 2019 on-base percentage was solid, and he posted several games with multiple stolen bases, ending the season with 14. Add that to his good slugging percentage, and Graves looks to be an important veteran player to have back this season.
Pitcher Trey Silmon in 2020 played for the Houston Apollos, and according to the stat sheet, he gained far more plate appearances batting, rather than facing very many hitters as a pitcher. He posted eight hits and eight RBIs in 18 games played in 2020 for the Apollos.
Pitcher Alejandro Amezquita in 2019 had an ERA of 3.71 in 22 games for the Cowboys. Notably, he gained a win late in the 2019 season in the championship run.
Head Coach Sean Persky had talked about how young this team will be, so these veterans will be crucial to the continued success of the Cowboys.
“Practice has been going well, and we have the team going two and three times a day for practice. They are coming together very well,” said Persky. “The only area of concern is keeping players healthy as we move toward opening day. I’m pleased to have the opportunity to defend the 2019 championship, and get to see a young group of guys take their first steps in professional baseball.”
