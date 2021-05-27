Kicking off this year’s Alpine Cowboy season, the Home Run 5k and 10k will take place at Kokernot Field on Saturday, May 29. Check in starts at 8:30 a.m., and the races begin at 9 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.
As is the past, there will be handmade medals made by local artist Pauline Hernandez for all who finish the race.
An o6 Cowboys meet and greet will take place on the field, followed by an inter squad game. Drinks and hot dogs will be available, as well as refreshments donated by Brick Vault Brewery.
Participants may sign up through the Eventbrite website located on Facebook, or sign up the day of the event. Runners and walkers are welcome for the 5k. Whether participating in the run or not, everyone is invited to come to the inter squad game afterward, starting at around 11 a.m.
A large selection of new merchandise will be available, including shirts and hats. These will be available to purchase at the Home Run and throughout the season.
Also, season ticket holders may pick out their seats for the season during this event, and
anyone interested in hosting a player can stop by to meet the guys.
