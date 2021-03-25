Buck tennis competes well

Coach Rick Garcia and the Fightin' Buck tennis team have completed two tournaments in March, one at the Fort Stockton meet, and another at the Fort Davis meet. They also competed in a dual in Fort Davis.
According to Garcia, the kids have competed very well.
"They are ahead of the game at this point. Several players have come back with medals," he said.
Esteban Ramos placed third in both Fort Davis and Fort Stockton in the consolation bracket. Sara Romero placed second in the championship bracket in Fort Stockton.
Adanya Garcia placed third in the championship bracket in Fort Davis, and Sara Ramos placed third in the championship bracket in Fort Davis.
Said Garcia, "The only challenge so far this year is sharing our kids with other sports. Good thing we have great communication with the coaches where we share practice time, and never put the kid in the middle to choose where to go."
The Buck tennis team is just happy to have a season this year. The kids are having fun and it shows in every practice, according to Garcia.
Talking about this season’s goals, Garcia said, "I want all the kids to experience success, and make tennis a lifelong sport in their lives. Also I want to advance to the state finals in the UIL tennis competition."
