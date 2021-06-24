Cowboy of the Week Andrew Fregia

From Andrew Fregia's perspective, "Good things are going to happen." He believes this young team is ultra competitive, and when any group has the same goals and the work ethic it takes, success is born.
Fregia talked about the early struggles for the team, and puts some blame on the year off, and the new shiny young team. With that said, after talking to some players, Fregia and company want nothing to do with excuses, they just want to do whatever it takes to win another championship for Alpine.
Said Fregia, "Anytime you start a new team, there are going to be some struggles getting to know each other's tendencies. We have guys from the East and West coasts, and it's just taking some time to become a team and work together to win games."
Personal goals for Fregia for the season are simple.
"My personal goals are to be a team player, to help win games, to hit the ball consistently hard, and to win a championship," he said.
Coming from southeast Texas, Fregia spent 2020 staying in shape and spending time with family. He did a lot of fishing and hunting.
Fregia offered tips for young athletes wanting to go pro, saying, "Go to college. Work hard. And never give up your dreams."
This is the farthest west Fregia has ever played in his career, and he admits it's different. "The air is dry and the nights are cool. I honestly love Alpine,” he said. “The fans, the atmosphere, the town - all world class. I really enjoy it."
