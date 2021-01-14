Little League is back

The smell of fresh cut grass, the crack of the bat, and the screaming from fans in the stands can only mean one thing - Little League baseball is in full swing.
Little League prides itself on having the world’s largest organized youth sports program, and locally, Big Bend Little League is planning on a comeback after coronavirus concerns thwarted the 2020 season.
Little league has always taught kids valuable life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities, and Big Bend Little League will continue that legacy thanks to the dedication of parent volunteers and organizers like Sarah Vasquez and Elizabeth Mesker. Vasquez is back as the second-year president after the departure of previous president Mesinda Llanez, a six-year veteran on the Board of Directors. Joining Vasquez is Mesker as vice president, and Kristie Mendoza as treasurer, along with board members Robert Vasquez as player agent, Sam Morales and Kevin Losoya as coaching coordinators, and head umpire George Mendoza.
“The ladies mainly take care of the concessions stand, and make sure that we actually have revenue coming in so that we can pay the umpires,” explained Vasquez, who is hoping to have parent volunteers eventually umpire the games.
Little League season consists of two months in the spring, with teams competing from Alpine, Marathon, Fort Davis, and Marfa. The Alpine team’s home base is the Little League baseball field behind Kokernot Field. Teams are named after the sponsors, such as Morrison True Value, McCoy’s, and Front Street Books.
There are two divisions ranging in age from four to 12-year olds. At the end of the season, coaches choose the players by vote to form the Big Bend Little League All Star teams. In June, the All-Star teams compete in the regional tournament. Big Bend’s region includes Fort Stockton, Pecos, and Greenwood.
The season kicks off with team tryouts, where players get to show off their skills to make the cut.
“The tryouts are offered for the coaches to see players perform, and to help them draft their team for the season,” said Vasquez. “All kids do get to play, and it is a fun way to see the kids compete against each other.”
Vasquez is looking forward to registration this year. For the 2020 season, 260 kids had signed up. Registration for the 2021 season will start on Friday, Jan. 29, and run through Friday, Feb. 26.
Vasquez admitted she would not be as involved were it not for sons Ryli, 10, and Rhyder, 8, who attend Alpine Elementary School.
“I think the biggest experience last year was during tryouts, watching the kids have fun,” said Vasquez. “They were excited, and that was the moment I thought, ‘I can do this, I can totally have fun with this.’ They were loving it!”
For more information on registering for Big Bend Little League, email Bigbendlittleleague@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.