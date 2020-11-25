Bucks drop Mustang Bowl

The Alpine Fightin’ Bucks faced the undefeated Idalou Wildcats in the Class 3A Division II playoffs on Nov. 19. The Mustang Bowl took place in Andrews.
The Bucks started off with a successful onside kick recovery, giving them good early field position, but that would not turn into points as a punt followed.
Penalties and turnovers were a big factor throughout this game. Idalou went up early after showing off their strong running game.
With Idalou up by a touchdown, the Bucks quickly handed the ball right back to them after fumbling the kick off, but Alpine recovered the Wildcats’ fumbled snap shortly thereafter.
The Bucks followed with a decent series, completing a nice pass to the sideline, as well as good running by Allen Vargas, but the Bucks couldn’t capitalize on Idalou’s mistake.
After another punt, Idalou didn’t waste time finding the end zone on a long pass up the middle for another score. The Wildcats went up big early, and the Bucks continued to shoot themselves in the foot with fumbles and penalties.
In the second quarter the Bucks tried to keep the game close with some notable plays. Shaun Foster had a great sack, forcing a punt, and Allen Vargas continued with some success rushing. Vargas took a vicious tackle late in the second quarter, but luckily was able to return to the game. He ended the game with 56 yards rushing.
As the game played out, the Bucks just couldn’t catch their breath as Idalou went on to score a total of six touchdowns by the end of the third quarter. They added another in the fourth to make it a 49-0 final score.
Despite this tough loss, the Bucks have a lot to be proud of. They accomplished something no Alpine Buck football team had done in more than 50 years by competing in back-to-back Division playoffs.
