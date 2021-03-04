Buck track and field looking bright

Track and field has begun, and coaches Cory Cason and Albert De Leon have shared some of what we should expect this 2021 season. Seventy total high school athletes are participating in track and field this year, and the first varsity meet was held in Fort Stockton on Feb. 27.
De Leon is excited to see the kids compete again after last year’s season was cut short. "The kids have been very open to coaching and have had a great attitude and work ethic so far,” he said. “It's awesome working with athletes who strive to get better every day."
Cason added, "My favorite part of track and field is the comradery that develops among the track team and coaches. We lost that last season when everything ended abruptly, so I am looking forward to the sun, wind, hot and cold weather, and repeat Subway sandwiches."
Athletes to watch include Griffin Carlin and D'Angelo Gonzales, both seniors. D'Angelo is a top distance athlete, while Griffin is the team’s top sprinter. Ryelan McBride is another senior who has done well in the 800 and 400 meter. Oscar Velasquez and Jordan Rodriguez are two underclassmen the Bucks are hoping to build a future around.
For the ladies, Cason says to keep an eye on a strong group of hurdlers, with returning senior and regional qualifying hurdler Kylie Penders leading the way. Junior Lourdes Acosta will be one to watch in the 800 meter this season.
Due to COVID, the number of competing teams has been limited this season.
Said Cason, "It is more difficult to get into meets and put together a full schedule. Not all athletes will have the opportunity to compete every week."
