7 on 7 headed to state tournament

In a semifinal match against Crane on May 29, the Alpine 7 on 7 football team exceeded expectations with a terrific 22-18 win to advance to the state tournament to be held at College Station June 23-25. Success is not new to this program, but this rather young team is turning heads.
Team sponsor Phil Fierro said, "We have a young team, but I believe the great leadership of quarterback Jayden Canaba has been extraordinary. He really brings the best out in our players."
Shaun Foster and Diego Monclova were also mentioned as being responsible for the great leadership and playmaking ability needed to compete at this level.
The players certainly deserve their credit, but the coaches probably deserve as much or more, as any team sport success comes from the top down. Head Coach Aaron Fellows and coaches Calvin Pearce, Jacob Dominguez, and Blake Billings are the men doing the work on the practice field and on the sidelines to make this team what it is.
Fellows, of course, gives all the credit to the older players on the team.
"They have really taken charge, and are working extremely hard with holding everyone accountable. The exciting part is we are just getting started, we just finished up the second full week of practice," said Fellows.
Alpine 7 on 7 has had success qualifying for state before, but this team is qualifying after only two weeks of practice. This shows the team’s determination and grit, and after an incomplete football season last year, many were eager to get back on the field and start practicing.
Billings added, "Alpine 7 on 7 has had success in the past with head Coach Phil Fierro, who has allowed us to take the reins this year. They have been to the state tournament before, and had some very good games. Out of class 3A, we are one of the teams that has been to the state tournament the most."
Of course, winning at state will take more than this team has yet to give, but the coaches believe they will continue to improve. This team has a special camaraderie, and will build more chemistry as the season goes along.
According to defensive Coach Jeremy Dominguez, "This team gives maximum effort at a high level on every rep. I view this to be their strongest characteristic as a team overall."
While the focus is now on 7 on 7, the players and coaches are also using this time to work out and get better for fall football. With fall sports now seemingly around the corner, these coaches and players already have their eyes set on the upcoming football season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.