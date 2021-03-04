Alpine won the Sonora Tournament on Feb. 27 for a great start to the season, and according to coach Monica Salmon, "I could not have asked for a better week of Lady Buck softball."
With basketball ending, Feb. 22 was the first day the Lady Bucks had everyone out on the field, and on Feb. 23 they defeated Midland Christian. The Sonora Tournament was played on Feb. 25-26.
Salmon said, "On Thursday we played three games, defeating Junction 27-16, Sonora 12-2, and Ozona 12-3. Defensively, freshman pitcher Hannah Juett did an outstanding job, both starting us off and ending the day. Sophomore Alexis Rodriguez also stepped in and stepped up, finishing the first game and all of the second game."
Offensively the Lady Bucks came out hot, with senior Skye Maxwell-Valenzuela leading off with the hot hand. The rest of the lineup followed suit.
"Saturday, for the championship game, we faced Ozona,” said Salmon. “Hannah Juett was in the circle for us, allowing nine hits and five runs over seven innings, while striking out five players. We racked up 17 hits, and Maxwell-Valenzuela, Kiara Castillo, Jenica Portillo, Nicole Baca, and Paula Vargas all had multiple hits."
Ozona did score one run in the first inning and four runs in the third inning, but Alpine's defense was solid and able to keep them from scoring any more runs.
"It takes a whole team to lose, and it takes a whole team to win. It took the heart and determination of all twelve girls to be successful all week. They demonstrated true strength of character and perseverance, and I couldn’t be more proud of them," concluded Salmon.
