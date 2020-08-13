Big Bend Ranch Rodeo results

The 2020 Big Bend Ranch Rodeo is now in the record books. The Aug. 7-8 event was full of excitement, sportsmanship, and suspense. The best cowboys from Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma are always amazing as they show off their skills. The two-go format provided lots of excitement and entertainment for the spectators.
The Smith Cattle Company team from Channing took the 2020 Ranch Rodeo championship. Besides cash and prizes, the team wins an automatic bid to the Working Ranch Cowboys Association World Championships held in November in Amarillo.
Smith Cattle Company is owned by Mike Smith and managed by Clint Jackson. A cow/calf operation with a yearling program and feed yards, Smith Cattle was established in 1984, and brands a BAR AK. Clint Jackson captained the team, and Colten Jackson rode the bronc and won the event. Rounding out the team were Wesley Jackson, Taylor Burkett, Sheldon Fields, and Monty Terkyl.
The Smith Cattle team also took home the top two individual awards. Top Horse winner was Rowdy Metallic, a seven-year-old sorrel gelding ridden by Colten Jackson. Jackson also won the Top Hand award. These choices were made by the rodeo judges.
Placing second was the Redwine/Spike Box team from Throckmorton and Knox County. Placing third was the Quien Sabe Ranch team from Sweetwater.
Results from the RHAA competition were:
- Box drive class, first place tie between Cade Cravens and Clay Miller, third place Levens Peebles.
- Wrangler class, first place Levi Jones, second place Brooks Jobe.
- Ranch hand class, first place Clint Jones, second place Tiffany McLaurey.
- Cowboy class, first place Ryan McCory, second place Travis Alcorn.
- Junior class, first place Gatlin Duncan, second place Maeghan Teyke, third place JT Suringa.
- Senior class, first place Wes Housler, second place Jake Murray, third place Elizabeth Yeary.
In the Youth Working Cowhorse Competition, results were:
- Juniors (12 and under), first place Kree Owenby, second place Levens Peebles, third place Cade Cravens, fourth place Levens Peebles.
- Seniors (13 and over), first place Rance Peebles, second place Riley Cravens, third place Kylie King.
The winner of each class in this youth competition wins an automatic bid to the championships in Amarillo.
Producing the Ranch Rodeo this year was made more challenging than usual by the coronavirus situation, and the rodeo was supported by many Big Bend businesses, without whom the rodeo would not be possible.
The 2021 Big Bend Ranch Rodeo is set for Aug. 13-14.
