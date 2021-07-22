High hopes for volleyball

Alpine High School volleyball coach Rick Garcia said this season would pick up where it left off last year.
"Losing in Bi-Districts was a heartbreaker, so we have some unfinished business this coming year," he said.
Some goals for this season are to be a better all around team, where they can do all or most things well on the court.
Garcia said, "We have a great core of girls who will be competing for varsity spots, so that will be exciting to watch."
But the Lady Bucks will have to improve on last year's finish to reach their goals. Garcia noted that they need to be able to serve the ball consistently over the net, and keep the ball in play.
According to Garcia, three seniors who were ready to play are Chloe Cordova, Amory Aranda, and Kylie Garcia.
His coaching style is to be sure to adapt to any unforeseen changes on and off the court. Of course his number one goal is to help the team become the best it can be.
The season starts with Midnight Madness on Monday, Aug. 2, at Alpine Middle School. Garcia said his coaching staff and the team are ready for an exciting year.
