Cowboys head to Tucson for postseason opener

Since the team was formed in 2011, the Alpine Cowboys professional baseball club has reached the postseason every year in the Pecos League.
The Cowboys secured their spot in the playoffs once again last week by way of a 4-2 record, which featured a 3-1 series win over the Tucson Saguaros – Alpine’s first-round playoff opponent.
“We sat down and talked about how we had to play solid team baseball going into the end of the season. We wanted to make the playoffs, and that’s exactly what we did. Guys have really been stepping up when their name has been called,” Manager Sean Persky said.
The Cowboys concluded the regular season on Aug. 3 against Sante Fe with a playoff spot already locked up.
The team’s second-year skipper explained that this year’s team is relatively young compared with his championship team in 2019, and he was impressed by the way they played down the stretch to keep the Cowboys playoff streak alive.
“For this team, they’re very young. So, for us to continue the playoff streak it’s definitely an accomplishment. The entire organization is very proud of them. We’re definitely looking to expand and grow off of this year going into next year,” he said.
Alpine will start the playoffs at Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m., and follow with another game at 7 p.m. on Friday. If the teams split the first two games, an elimination game will take place immediately following Friday’s 7 p.m. contest.
Alpine nearly gave it up, but managed to hold on for a one-run win, 9-8, on July 28 in their return to Kokernot field.
The Tucson Saguaros plated six runs in the eighth to tie the game at 8-8. Alpine starting pitcher Jonathan Triesler was relieved after giving up four runs in the eighth inning. Triesler ended the day with five strikeouts and two walks given up. Joe Crisp recorded two outs and gave up two runs in the eighth frame before Amezquita closed out the final 1.1 innings of the game.
O’Neal hit a walk-off single, brining Christian Armstrong in the bottom of the ninth to earn his team to start the series.
The Cowboys received contributions at the plate from nearly their entire lineup as eight of their 11 batters who had at-bats recorded at least one hit in their two-run 4-2 victory on July 29.
On July 30, Tucson carried over momentum from Thursday’s rainout with an extra inning victory in 11 frames at 4-3.
Leo Gallegos drove in the game-winning run in the 11th inning via an RBI single with two outs.
Alpine loaded the bases in the bottom of the 11th via hits from Mark Traylor, all-star James Prockish, and Dylan Nolan.
On July 31 Alpine scored four runs in the fourth inning and three runs in the sixth, propelling them past Tucson in the final contest of their four-game series, 10-8.
Prockish led Alpine in Saturday’s game with three hits, two RBI, and a walk in four at-bats. Traylor added four hits and Colin Johnson added three, pushing the Cowboys hit total to 13 by the time Saturday’s contest concluded.
On Aug. 2 Santa Fe’s two-run third inning proved to be the difference in Monday’s win by the Fuego, 5-4. Parker DePasquale scratched out a team-best three hits and three RBI while crossing the plate twice for Santa Fe.
Tylor Frailey recorded two hits in a 2-for-4 day at the plate.
Alpine led the series 6-5 heading into their final matchup on Tuesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.