Track and field shines in relays

In the first meet of the season at the Comanche Relays, Alpine High School’s track and field took second place in both the girls and boys teams. Vanessa Rice placed first in the 20 meter, the long jump, and the triple jump. Brady Crump took first place in high jump.
Second place medalists from the Comanche Relays included Griffin Carlin in the 200 meter, D'Angelo Gonzalez in both the 1,600 meter and 3,200 meter, Isaiah Nunez in the 800 meter, Nora Carrasco in the 200 meter, Tannin Ritchie in the 3,200 meter, Kylie Penders in the 100-meter hurdles, Mia Morris in the 300-meter hurdles, and Penders in long jump. The team also took second in both the 4x100 meter and 200 meter.
Track and field's second meet came on March 11-12 right before spring break at the Sandhill Relays in Monahans. The varsity girls team placed second behind Monahans, while the varsity boys placed third behind Monahans and Fort Stockton, but ahead of District competitor Presidio.
First place medalists from the Sandhill Relays included Nunez in the 800 meter, Jayden Canaba in the 300-meter hurdles, Jake Crump in the high jump, Rice in the 200 meter and triple jump, Morris in 300-meter hurdles, and Nora Carrasco, Novah Carrasco, Rice, and Angelique Fox in the 4x200 meter relay.
Other notable second place medalists included Carlin in the 200 meter, Nunez in triple jump, Nora Carrasco in 200 meter, Rice in long jump, and Morris in 100-meter hurdles.
The Alpine Fightin' Buck Relays will be held Saturday, March 27. With Alpine hosting four meets, it's a great time for the community to come out and see the results of the young athletes' hard work and dedication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.