On Dec. 18, the Lady Buck varsity basketball team faced the Van Horn Lady Eagles at home. It was a slow start for Alpine as Van Horn came out hitting everything, so the Lady Bucks trailed early. The Lady Eagles led 13-7 after the first.
In the second quarter the Lady Bucks began to take hold of this game, with Nora Carrasco and others getting warmed up. Chloe Cordova contributed well with a couple of scores in this quarter, and Jenica Portillo had a nice steal and a score, too. At the half Alpine led 22-21.
In the third quarter, Alpine saw more incredible play from Carrasco, with great fakes, great steals on defense, and impressive rebounding and scoring. Amory Aranda also had a great game, with several scores and tough defense.
Going into the fourth quarter, the Lady Bucks held a dozen point lead, and would not let Van Horn back in it. Daniella Estrada had a great block and steal in the quarter, and they would go on to win this one 53-38.
They worked hard defensively for this win against a capable Lady Eagles team, making this an impressive win.
The Lady Bucks varsity plays next at Wink on Dec. 30 at 1 p.m.
