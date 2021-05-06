Sul Ross State University rodeo Coach C.J. Aragon is riding high as his rodeo team had a spectacular showing at the season’s final rodeo at Tarleton to catapult three cowboys to the National Intercollegiate Finals Rodeo to be held in Casper, Wyo., June 13-19.
Garrett Jacobs and Tristen Hutchings qualified in the team roping, and reserve champion bull rider Lane Cooper will all represent Sul Ross in the National Finals.
Aragon pointed to other accomplishments as the SR team consisted of the most participants in the past 20-plus seasons.
The men placed fourth in the region, the highest position in 35 years. The women’s team finished the season in fifth place, the highest since the mid 1970s. More individual and team championships were earned since the outstanding team of 1983.
Timmi Hutchings turned in the fastest goat tying run of the year in the NIRA with a 6.4 run at the Ranger College Rodeo. Teammate Hannah Martin turned in the best breakaway roping of the season, with a 1.8-second run, also at Ranger.
Lane Cooper and future Lobo Blake Bentley of Weatherford College turned in the fastest team roping time of the year with 4.3 at the Tarleton College Rodeo.
Bull rider Ky Hamilton finished the world professional rankings in fourth place. He injured his hip in February, and after successful surgery, he is expected to be back on the bulls in the fall.
CJ has already signed 10 transfers, and is returning all but two from this year’s team. Possibly 50 or more will wear the Sul Ross brand vest next fall. Lobo Rodeo is in hot pursuit of national title number 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.