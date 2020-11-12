Football champions in Fort Davis

On Nov. 6, Coach Brad Repass and the Fort Davis Indians football team defeated Buena Vista, 29-12, to become 2020 District 5-1A Champions.
Both teams were short-handed in this game, and Fort Davis was without its do-it-all spread back Oscar Morales, among others.
According to Repass, Buena Vista came out with a good scheme against the Indians offense, and was able to capitalize on costly early interceptions and penalties in the red zone. This led to Fort Davis being down 12-0 at the half.
"From that point forward, we slowly took control of the game behind the running of sophomore Elian Treviso and freshman Kevin Perez, eventually building a 21-12 fourth quarter lead," said Repass.
Meanwhile, the defense started to dominate the other side of the ball.
"Defense shutout Buena Vista in 2nd half behind the inspired play of noseguard Henry Downing plus defensive ends Adrian Chavez and Levi Rubio. Trevan Smith sealed the victory with a pick six with 58 seconds to play," Repass added.
The final score was 29-12.
Fans should know this is a very young team with just one senior, captain and emotional leader Anthony Muniz. They are playing without two of their best, both lost to knee injuries.
Said Repass, "Our inspiration is a team-wide desire to get back to the glory days of Fort Davis football."
Then next game took place on Nov. 11 against Garden City, but results were not available at press time.
"Garden City teams are very well coached, and can flat run the football,” said Repass. “We are big underdogs but are playing with growing confidence. I wouldn't bet against us."
