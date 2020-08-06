Buck football pushing ahead

Aug. 3 kicked off the first day of two-a-day football practice for the defending District champion Alpine High School Fightin’ Bucks.
Sixty student athletes showed up with enthusiasm about getting back to some normalcy after months of all school activities being suspended indefinitely. Coach John Fellows noted that the current challenge is keeping the players focused on preparing for a season of daily workouts, and not allowing the distraction of all the “what if’s” that still remain.
“It has been so good for the players, trainers, managers, and, honestly, the coaches to get back together on the field, and work together playing football,” said Fellows. “These kids love to play football, and they love to play football as a team. They’ve grown up here in Alpine, and dreamed of wearing the Fightin’ Buck purple and gold on fall Friday nights.”
So for the time being, it seems there is as much value in being able to prepare for the season as much as actually getting to play the games. Much is going into preparing for the season that somehow needs to be.
The Bucks’ first scrimmage is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20 in Alpine against Pecos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.