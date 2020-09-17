The Alpine High School Lady Bucks traveled to Van Horn to take on the Lady Eagles on Sept. 12, and the varsity came out in the first match to dominate the court from the first point. The final score was 25-9.
Then, the wheels seemed to fall off for the remaining three matches. The team was good at moments, but just couldn’t put enough plays together to get the points needed to win.
Coach Rick Garcia still believes in the progress of his team.
“I still see the growth of our team, and see the chemistry coming together. I’m confident that by the time District play rolls around, you will see us on top.”
The girls lost the next three matches 17-25, 13-25, 24-26.
The ninth grade and JV teams won their respective matches. The ninth grade team beat Van Horn in two matches, 25-17, 25-18. The JV squad also won their matches in three games, 25-18, 17-25, 25-20.
