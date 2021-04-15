Alpine athletes clean up at Buck Stadium

On April 9, the District 4-3A track and field meet was held at Buck Stadium in Alpine. Teams included Alpine, Presidio, Tornillo, Anthony, and Kermit.
For the first time in recent memory, the varsity girls decisively won the district championship with 273 points. Kylie Penders was the top scorer with four gold medals.
The varsity boys suffered a heartbreaking loss to Kermit by only three points, earning the district runner-up spot. Isaiah Nunez was top scorer for the boys.
Gold medalists for the girls included Tannin Ritchie in the 3,200 meter, Vanessa Rice in the 200 meter and triple jump, Chloe Cordova in high jump, Texas Sablatura in the pole vault, and Kylie Penders in 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles as well as long jump. The girls also took the gold in both the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relays.
Silver medalists for the girls included Nora Carrasco in the 200 meter, Lourdes Acosta in the 400 meter and 800 meter, Vanessa Rice in long jump, Mia Morris in pole vault, and Mia Morris in both 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles and triple jump.
Gold medalists for the boys included Jayden Canaba in 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles, Jake Crump in high jump, and Jordan Rodriguez in the 100 meter. The boys also took gold in the 4x100-meter relay.
Silver medalists for the boys included Isaiah Nunez in the 400 meter and 800 meter, John DeGuia in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles, Griffin Carlin in the long jump, and Andrew Rodriguez in the high jump.
