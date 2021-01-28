Lady Bucks coast to victory

On Jan. 19 the Lady Bucks faced the Kermit Lady Yellowjackets at the Sul Ross State University Gallego Center in Alpine.
The Lady Bucks put up an early lead, with Nora Carrasco and Amory Aranda setting the tone of the game. Alpine battered Kermit with suffocating defense in this game from the beginning.
In the second quarter, Nora continued her great play with several scores and steals, and Novah Carrasco got involved offensively in this quarter with a score. After one half of play, the Lady Bucks led 31-16.
The ladies came out firing on all cylinders in the second half. Nora scored a slew of buckets in this quarter, and Daniella Estrada, Jenica Portillo, and Aranda also hit the bucket in the third.
Come the fourth quarter, Alpine held a comfortable lead, and coasted to the win. Despite the Lady Bucks still struggling with turnovers and free throws, they were able to take this win rather easily from Kermit. Their stifling defense created lots of turnovers, and led to the 63-44 final score.
