Lady Bronco JV wins over Lady Bucks

The Alpine Lady Bucks hosted the Sonora Broncos at the Pete P. Gallego Center on the campus of Sul Ross State University on Sept. 18.
This was a special Friday match that ended like many matches so far this season. It would also be the last match before the scheduled start of District play that began Sept. 22 in Presidio.
The Lady Buck varsity again came out on the court primed to put their best game forward, and found that inconsistency would be the script of the night.
The Lady Bucks played well in the first game, but lost, 18-25. Then, over the next two games, the Sonora Lady Broncos seemed to be another exceptional team, and were able to wear the Lady Bucks down. Alpine lost the next two games, 15-25 and 15-25.
“Friday’s match was our final tune up for District,” said Coach Rick Garcia. “I’ve been telling them all year long to be ready. You never know when your number might be called.”
He noted that Nora Carrasco had a great outing, hitting and blocking, and added, “It’s about how hard you are willing to work for it.”
As of press time, all Alpine High School sports activities have been postponed through Monday, Oct. 5. As soon as these games have been rescheduled, a new schedule will be posted on the District webpage and the Alpine ISD Facebook page.
