Cowboy of the Week Austin Requena

Cowboy of the week is right handed pitcher Austin Requena. He's from Lufkin in East Texas, and said fans would be surprised to hear that he's the Cowboy's shortest pitcher at at 5’6”.
Requena feels this entire Cowboy squad is close and the chemistry is good, both on and off the field. Of course, for any team to be successful, camaraderie is key.
When describing playing baseball in West Texas, Requena said the scenery is amazing and the weather is very hot, and he emphasized proper hydration.
Requena prepares for games by making sure he is properly rested.
"Physically, I’m making sure my body is well rested, that I’m fueling my body with the right food, and staying in the gym either before the game or after,” he said. “Mentally, I have to go out to the mound knowing I'm better than the guys facing me."
For aspiring pros out there, Requena had some pro advice.
"Always believe in yourself, and stay committed to your dreams. And, to stay disciplined through the struggles, knowing that hard work will always take you where you need to be. Trust the process,” he said.
When Requena is not playing baseball, he’s spending time with his family, putting work in at the gym, or walking his dog. During COVID, he spent time at the park throwing plyo balls at walls with his brother. He also ran sprints anywhere he could.
For this team to win another championship, Requena simply said, "We need to go out there and out-score our opponents each inning."
In a complex sport like professional baseball, simplifying the game can certainly be advantageous.
