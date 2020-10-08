Bucks clip Owls

On Oct. 2, the Reagan County Owls came to play the Alpine Fightin’ Bucks at Jackson Field on the campus of Sul Ross State University. Reagan County entered the game with a 3-1 record, while the Bucks’ season stood at 2-2.
All the scoring took place in the first half. Reagan County struck first with senior quarterback Jacob Gallegos running the football over from 16 yards out for the score. With 3:07 left in the first quarter, the Owls led 6-0 as the extra point try failed.
The Fightin’ Bucks came right back with a nice drive of their own that was finished by Alpine High School quarterback Jayden Canaba on a one-yard run for the touchdown just five minutes following the Owl score. Jarred Roggow kicked the extra point to give the Bucks the lead, 7-6.
The teams exchanged turnovers midway through the second quarter when the Owls found the end zone next on another 16-yard run by their quarterback. The extra point failed again, but the Owls led 13-7 with just over three minutes left in the first half.
Not to be outdone, the Bucks came back with a score of their own. Junior Aiden Morrissey came quick with a defensive interception, and gained 40 yards to get the possession back. Senior wide receiver Blake Billings got behind the secondary, and quarterback Jayden Canaba put the pass in Billings’ hands. Billings took it into the end zone for what would be the final touchdown of the game. Again, Roggow was perfect, and the Bucks led for good, 14-12.
Coach John Fellows praised his defense for the consistent play in the second half, saying, “The guys played really tough the whole game, and especially well in the second half. They gave some bend on a few drives, but ultimately made the big plays to keep their offense from scoring.”
Junior defensive player Shaun Foster later told the Avalanche, “Our team has come together this last week. Our defense is learning to play as a team, and I think it is starting to show. We are not a finished product, but we’re getting better each day.”
The Bucks are in Sundown near the Oklahoma border to take on the Perryton Rangers Friday, Oct. 9, with kickoff set for 6 p.m.
