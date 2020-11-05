Playoffs begin and end on Halloween night

Two weekends ago the Lady Bucks volleyball team defeated the Lady Coyotes to secure their second place slot in the UIL Bi-District Playoffs.
Their first playoff game would be against the Lady Cats of Littlefield at Andrews High School on Halloween night, nearly 200 miles north of Alpine. The game was originally slotted for Oct. 29, but was rescheduled for Oct. 31.
After recent success, the ladies were confident they could make a run in the playoffs after finishing 6-2 in District 1-3A, giving them their high spot in the playoffs. Their opponent, Littlefield, would be placed in the third spot in the playoffs.
Early on the ladies gave up the first and second games, despite some impressive power from Kylie Garcia and others. Seniors Texas Sablatura and Nora Carrasco had outstanding showings.
In the early sets the Lady Bucks just could not get into rhythm. Littlefield was getting the breaks and the balls bouncing their way, despite not looking like the superior team.
The Lady Bucks won the third set after making some rotational changes, and that set them up for a possible playoff comeback. Unfortunately that fizzled in the fourth set after some critical errors, as the higher energy from Littlefield handed the Bucks a 25-20 loss, and a 3-1 defeat.
With their season now over, the Lady Bucks volleyball team will lose five seniors next year. Fortunately, they have a number girls coming up with the ability to advance their play.
“Even though the game didn’t turn out as we hoped, we played very well, and showed our strengths in the end,” said Sablatura. “The program moving forward will be very good. We have some really good freshmen moving up, and will be able to carry this on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.