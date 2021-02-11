On Jan. 5, the Bucks visited Kermit to try and continue their success in District.
In the first quarter Mason Cavness kicked things off well with a three point play. The rest of the quarter was seemingly spent at the free throw line where the Bucks have struggled a little. After this quarter the Bucks were down, 12-13.
The Bucks warmed up in the second quarter as Aiden Morrissey scored from all over, including two scores from downtown. The Bucks got to the free throw line several times, and shot a higher percentage there than usual. After one-half of play the Bucks led, 22-31.
Come the second half, many Bucks got involved in the scoring, including Brady Crump with a handful of buckets. Isaiah Nunez also came through with a clutch three-point play beginning the fourth quarter. In the end, the Bucks took this win from a tough Kermit team to go 5-0 in District.
On Saturday, the Bucks headed to Tornillo for another District match. They took a close victory, 52-49, and moved to 6-0 in District.
Head Coach Hugh Morissey said, "Alpine can’t finish worse than Co-District champions with two games remaining. If Alpine wins one of the last two games, they will be outright champs."
Congratulations to the boys for a great finish to the season.
