o6 Cowboys look forward to 2021 season

The 2021 Alpine o6 Cowboys have a title to defend, and the season is sure to be exciting. Cowboy's baseball back at Kokernot Field is just what the fans need after taking a COVID year off in 2020.
Official tryouts are scheduled for this Saturday in Alpine at Kokernot Field, with a two week spring training to follow. Opening day is scheduled for Wednesday, June 2.
The o6 Cowboys will host a 5K fundraiser on Saturday, May 29 at 9 a.m. Immediately following will be the annual intersquad game, and a meet-the-players night.
Around 33 players are expected to try out, and the team’s roster will be consistent with 28 or so players.
General Manager Kristin Cavness is excited about the upcoming season.
“It’s going to be great to get summer baseball back to Alpine. This will help every aspect of our community,” she said. "Walk into historic Kokernot Field, and you can smell hot dogs and popcorn, and feel the breeze rush through the opening as you walk the ramp to witness true baseball field beauty. With Twin Peaks in the background, the view is spectacular, and the excitement is magical.”
Cavness mentioned there would be challenges when traveling to other states, and with those states’ COVID policies. She said Colorado Springs – a new location - was sure to attract many fans.
Sean Persky, a U.S. Air Force veteran from Pocatello, Idaho, is returning to coach the Cowboys this season. He was the team’s manager in 2019, and a player in 2017 and 2018. The Cowboys will also welcome a new pitching coach, Jeremiah Arneson, a Navy veteran from Dallas/Fort Worth.
Persky’s coaching philosophy holds every player to the same standard – a standard of excellence both on and off the field, coupled with a drive for hustle from every player who steps between the lines.
Said Persky, "From a fundamental perspective, we incorporate a lot of small ball. We will be stealing a lot this season. I don't look for the best players, but rather the right players for our system of play.”
Expectations are sky high as the team hopes to defend its 2019 championship title. According to Persky, they have two goals every year. The first is to win a championship for the City of Alpine. Second, and equally important, they want to promote the players to higher professional leagues.
When asked what the team will look like this season, Persky said, "We’ve spent the last nine months looking across the globe for the players who we feel will be a good fit in Alpine. Coming off a COVID-ending season, I can say we will have an extremely young squad with a lot of new faces."
A typical practice under Persky begins with situational drills and a lot of fundamentals. In the afternoon they have classroom sessions to go over film. The evenings will be filled with inner squad games to allow the players to have live game situations.
“Outside of practice, we will have several team dinners, and functions to help bring the players together,” said Persky. “During the day outside of practice, players utilize the free time they have for themselves. Every year the players get together at the end of camp and have karaoke night, and we make sure it’s always held on a busy night at the Ole Crystal Bar so the players get out of their comfort zone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.