Last week the Cowboys began a six game road trek in Tucson. Despite an impressive win on June 14, the Cowboys are a disappointing 6-6 to start the season, putting them in sixth place in the Mountain Division standings.
The Cowboys took game one of the road series, 8-5. In a little over six innings, winning pitcher Jake Voss struck out five, and allowed five runs. Calvin Graves and James Prockish each had three hits, and five RBI between them. Outfielder Tyler Frailey also added a couple of RBI.
In the second game of the series on June 10, the Cowboys began to show their inexperience with a difficult four game losing streak. Pitcher Trey Silmon took this loss, allowing five runs on just two hits. The Cowboys managed only four hits for the night, and lost this one, 5-2.
Come game three, the disappearing offensive continued as 12 Cowboys struck out for the night. Tucson's pitching continued to make the difference, and the good guys went down again, 4-3.
It only worsened in games four and five as scoring woes continued. In game four, Tucson again had a lot of success on the mound against the Cowboys, striking out 13, and allowing just one run. The Cowboys dropped game four, 6-1, and game five 8-2.
Come Monday night in game six on the road, the Cowboys woke their sleeping bats, and got the job done, winning decisively, 18-3. James Prockish tallied six RBI for the night, and Andrew Fregia and Calvin Graves combined for seven more RBI. Jake Voss earned another win, allowing only five hits and one run.
