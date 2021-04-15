Lady Bucks drop two

On April 1 the Alpine Lady Buck softball team took on Presidio at home, and lost the game 20-6.
According to Coach Monica Salmon, "We couldn't quite recover early in the game, and allowed 21 hits and 20 runs over seven innings."
In that game Zay Alaniz and Paula Vargas both collected multiple hits, and led the offense with three hits in four at bats.
On April 10 the Lady Bucks lost to Tornillo 14-6 at home after holding an early lead in the top of the sixth. Hannah Juett took the mound, allowing 10 hits and 12 runs over six innings, and striking out 11.
They racked up 12 hits on the day, and were led by Aneesa Payne, Kiara Castillo, and Paula Vargas, who all drove in runs. Vargas smacked a home run in the third inning.
Jenica Portillo, Zay Alaniz, Payne, and Vargas all managed multiple hits against Tornillo.
