Walden felt the pain without sports

Coltan Walden, a senior from Big Bend High School, has had a rough go without normal sports in his life. Being in Terlingua his last two school years has already limited his options, but of course the last year and a half has lessened even more what he can usually compete in.
Terlingua sports this year included only cross-country, golf, and track and field. Walden didn't get to play or compete in sports until late March since basketball was canceled. When he was able to compete, he did so valiantly by surprising himself and those around him with how well he competed. He eventually made it to Regionals in the 100-meter dash.
Walden's favorite sports are basketball and track and field. He is an aspiring Olympian, and certainly has the head and talent to succeed.
When he was asked how much this year affected him, he replied, "A lot because I wanted to show the world you don't have to have perfect genetics to make it out of the hole."
College is next up for Walden, and he talked about how he will have to dig deep to make a name for himself. But he wanted to make a name for himself in the tiny town of Terlingua, and that he did, even without two normal school years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.