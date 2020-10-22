Lady Bucks bound for playoffs

The Alpine High School volleyball team traveled to Kermit on Oct. 20 to take on the Lady Yellow Jackets for an important District matchup.
The Lady Bucks didn’t waste any time in winning the match in three straight games. The Lady Bucks finished District play in second place with a final record of 5-2. The message from Coach Rick Garcia never changed in that the whole season would add up to a winning record in District, and now a play off spot yet to be determined.
The Lady Bucks are playoff bound for sure at this point in the season, and travel to Tornillo on Saturday, Oct. 24. The Lady Coyotes are 4-3.
Said Garcia, “We need to finish what we started. Two words that describe last night's victory are discipline and determination. Our motto for this year has been ‘discipline wins,’ and it showed last night. It was a great team effort for all three teams as all three teams won. Great job ladies!” The ninth grade team won in two sets, and the junior varsity won in three sets.
Junior Daniella Estrada summed it up with some well thought out statements.
“Tonight’s victory gave us the boost of confidence that we have been looking for,” she said. “In our past matches, it took all five sets to win a match. In tonight’s match, we won in three sets. We have worked hard and showed lots of team effort, but we cannot look past our game with Tornillo.”
District certification is scheduled for Oct. 27. Stay tuned for playoff match ups, as well as playoff dates and times.
