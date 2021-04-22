Girls track wins championship in Denver City

The Alpine Track and Field Lady Bucks won the Area championship on April 15 at Denver City. Thirty total competitors will travel for the District 3A and 4A Regional championship. Besides Alpine, other teams competing included Friona, Brownfield, Denver City, Muleshoe, Lamesa, Littlefield, Tornillo, Anthony, Kermit, and Presidio.
Coach Cory Cason said, "It was cold, windy, and rainy, but the Alpine track and field team had a great day, with the varsity girls winning the Area Championship title."
Alpine's regional qualifiers will now travel to Abilene on April 23-24 to compete in the Region 1 championship at Abilene Christian University. From there, the top Regionals athletes will vie for the spots to advance to state to be held in Austin at the beginning of May.
Alpine's girls regional qualifiers included Kylie Penders in hurdles; Mia Morris in hurdles and pole vault; Valeria Crespo in the 100 meter; Vanessa Rice in long jump, triple jump, and the 200 meter; Texas Sablatura and Ali Maroney in pole vault; and relay sprint teams of Kylie Penders, Nora Carrasco, Novah Carrasco, Vanessa Rice, and Valeria Crespo.
Boys regional qualifiers included Isaiah Nunez in the triple jump and 800 meter; Jayden Canaba in the 300-meter hurdles; and the 4x100-meter relay team of Dante Dera, Diego Monclova, Jayden Canaba, and Jordan Rodriguez. Griffin Carlin is out with an injury.
