Bucks and Eagles faced off at Buck Stadium

On Aug. 20, the Fightin’ Bucks hosted the Pecos Eagles in a scrimmage at Buck Stadium. It was the first competition of the young season where the Bucks were able to battle with players from another team.
“The boys have done a good job staying focused through a longer than usual stretch of working against each other almost every day,” said Coach John Fellows.
The coaches were a bit coy about the outcome of the game, but it was evident they liked what they saw in their young team.
A scrimmage is a controlled environment where each team gets the ball at first and 10 from their own 20-yard line. The offense then gets 20 plays, can make first downs, and hopefully score. Pecos took the ball on the first offense, ran their traditional wing T, and chipped away at yardage down the field but could not score. The Buck defense held on downs three times.
The Fightin’ Buck offense took over for their series of plays, and made yardage down the field. At mid-field on first down, the Bucks ran an option play to the left. Jayden Canaba got out to open space, then pitched the ball when he was closed in by the Pecos defensive backs. Allen Vargas took the ball, and went for 15 yards before being chased out of bounds. On the very next play – the same play to the right – Canaba kept the ball, and ran for 34 yards up the right seam untouched.
Canaba and his receiving corps looked good in the passing game, converting a couple of third down plays into first downs. Canaba also threw a nice pass for a touchdown in the right corner of the end zone to Frankie Ontiveros.
Mason Cavness spoke with the Avalanche this week, and said, “I don’t have any concerns except they have a pretty good quarterback, and I’m most excited about being able to play again and start my senior season.”
Friday, the Bucks travel to Fort Stockton for the season opener. Fort Stockton is always an excellent opponent, and a rival who is often overlooked by the fans. It will be a great season opening game.
Tickets for the game in Fort Stockton on Aug. 28 are pre-sale only. No tickets will be sold at the gate, and only 150 are available. They will be sold to the public at the Alpine ISD administration building on Sul Ross Avenue on Thursday from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., or until all tickets are sold, with a limit of two tickets.
In Fort Stockton, parking for Alpine will be at the softball/baseball field parking lot, and the entrance is nearby.
For the JV game in Kermit tonight at 6 p.m., all fans can attend, and seating is not limited. There is no admission charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.