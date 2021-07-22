Cowboys still five games out

Rain canceled the first game of a two-game road series against the Garden City Wind beginning July 14. In game two, the Cowboys offense rallied out of the gate, scoring nine runs in the first inning, and finishing with a mammoth 24-2 win.
A flurry of home runs was notable on the night coming from Bryce Donovan, Sam Dreistadt, and Chris O'Neal. Dylan Nolan and Donovan each tallied five RBI on the night. Pitcher Jared Strait took the win, giving up only three hits in five innings.
In a two-game road stop in Santa Fe against the Fuego, the Cowboys continued their success in game one, winning 12-10. Alejandro Amezquita pitched the win, allowing two hits in four-plus innings. Pitcher Jake Woods took the save, giving up only two hits in two innings. Offensively Tylor Frailey ended the night with four RBI and a home run.
The momentum shifted in game two, with the Fuego finishing on top with a final score of 13-7. Joe Raab struggled on the mound, giving up 15 hits in seven innings.
Back home at Kokernot Field, the Cowboys faced the division leader, the Tucson Saguaros. Tucson is currently five games ahead of Alpine in the Mountain South division.
In game one the offense struggled, giving the checkmark to Tucson, 13-3. Things improved in game two, with a close 4-2 victory for the Cowboys. O'Neal had a couple of RBI, and Ridge Walker pitched the win in six innings with six strikeouts. Woods again notched the save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.